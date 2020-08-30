EUR/USD gained close to 1.0% last week, as the euro closed above the 1.19 line. There are six events in the upcoming week, including PMIs and inflation. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German GDP declined by 9.7% in Q2, revised upwards from 10.1% in the initial […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Aug. 31-Sep. 4 – Euro rises as Fed sends dollar downwards appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story