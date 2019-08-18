EUR/USD sagged last week, dropping 1.0%. The key events in the upcoming week are eurozone manufacturing and services PMIs and the ECB minutes. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German ZEW Economic Sentiment plunged in August, dropping to -44.1. This was much lower than the estimate of […] The post EUR/USD Forecast August 19-23 – Euro slips to 2-week low; is 1.10 next? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
