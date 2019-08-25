EUR/USD posted slight gains last week. Investors will be keeping a close eye on German and eurozone data in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. PMIs, which are important gauges of the services and manufacturing sectors, were slightly higher than forecast. The services PMIs […] The post EUR/USD Forecast August 26-30 – Investors eye German, Eurozone inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story