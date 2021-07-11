EUR/USD started an upside correction from July lows. Dollar dynamics are still favorable amid Fed’s tightening policy. ECB is still accommodative and maintains a dovish tone. EUR/USD can find bearish dominance next week with the first target of 1.1800. The European currency is recovering uncertainly in the EUR/USD forecast, investors have become more restrained in […] The post EUR/USD Forecast: Bears to target 1.18 amid Central Banks Divergence appeared first on Forex Crunch.

