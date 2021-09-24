EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls Capped by 1.1750 Despite Risk-on, Awaits Data

EUR/USD price remains positive, but the bulls remain limited by 1.1750 level. Despite the broad dollar weakness, Euro underperforms against the USD. Market participants anticipate that the upcoming German IFO data may provide some boost to the Euro. The EUR/USD price forecast is bullish even though the bulls remain capped by the key 1.1750 level. … Continued

