The EUR/USD begins trading near a one-month high after an early Asian breakout of a two-day uptrend. As Omicron fears Chinese headlines will align with geopolitical events during the downtime, yield and stock futures remain under pressure. A more moderate approach by the ECB has won more awards than a smart move by the Fed. … Continued
The post EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls to Roar Above 1.1300 amid ECB, Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls to Roar Above 1.1300 amid ECB, Fed - December 17, 2021
- Make 456% APY with Robotics Online Loans - December 16, 2021
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/USD – 16 Dec 2021 - December 16, 2021