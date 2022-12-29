The EUR/USD shows a slight retreat amid Covid spread in China. The Eurozone’s higher CPI may ask for strong measures to cope with inflation. Technically, the upside potential remains intact in a sluggish market. The EUR/USD forecast has turned a little subdued as the pessimism stemming from China’s COVID spread deteriorates the sentiment. –Are you … Continued

The post EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers Shying amid COVID-led Pessimism appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story