Investors are anxiously awaiting the Fed’s annual meeting at Jackson Hole. Chances of a 75bps rate hike have gone up to 58.5%. Nord Stream 1 has been closed for three-day maintenance. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bullish. As investors anticipated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech the following day for new cues on the direction of … Continued
The post EUR/USD Forecast: Cautious Optimism Ahead of Powell’s Speech appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Cautious Optimism Ahead of Powell’s Speech - August 25, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Stalls Recovery at 1.1875, Bears Taking Back Control - August 24, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Disappointing US Data Reversing Dollar Gains - August 24, 2022