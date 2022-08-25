EUR/USD Forecast: Cautious Optimism Ahead of Powell’s Speech

Investors are anxiously awaiting the Fed’s annual meeting at Jackson Hole. Chances of a 75bps rate hike have gone up to 58.5%. Nord Stream 1 has been closed for three-day maintenance. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bullish. As investors anticipated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech the following day for new cues on the direction of … Continued

