EUR/USD is trading off the lows amid coronavirus concerns. US data, Lagarde’s speech, and further COVID-19 figures are set to move the currency pair. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing two uptrend support lines are converging. Down but not out – the world’s most popular currency pair is struggling to recover but still holds its ground. […] The post EUR/USD Forecast: Dead cat bounce or rally from dual trendlines? Coronavirus concerns are key appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story