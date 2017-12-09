EUR/USD failed to hold onto higher ground in a mixed week. The ECB meeting is clearly the big event of the upcoming week, but not the only topics on the agenda. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. While the euro-zone economies are growing nicely, not everything […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Dec. 11-15 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story