EUR/USD posted another strong week, as the pair punched across the 1.21 line. There are five events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German Industrial Production shot up 3.2% in October, its strongest gain in four months. Eurozone GDP rebounded 12.5% in Q3, […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Dec. 14-18 – Streaking euro punches past 1.21 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story