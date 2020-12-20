EUR/USD posted another strong week, gaining 1.1% and moving close to the 1.23 line. It’s a light data calendar ahead of Christmas, with only three events on the schedule. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Eurozone Industrial Production rebounded in October, with a strong gain of 2.1%. […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Dec. 21-25 – Euro rally continues appeared first on Forex Crunch.

