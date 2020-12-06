EUR/USD enjoyed a strong week, as the pair punched across the 1.21 line. There are five events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German CPI declined 0.8%, as deflation remains a major worry. German and Eurozone Manufacturing PMIs remained in expansionary territory, with […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Dec. 7-11 – ECB policy meeting in focus appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story