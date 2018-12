EUR/USD went up and down in a narrow range while global stocks suffered amid ongoing concerns about Italy, Brexit, and trade. The highlight of the upcoming week is the all-important ECB decision. Will Draghi drag the euro lower? Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Italy extended […] The post EUR/USD Forecast December 10-14 – Draghi has the last word of the year appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story