Powell’s speech lacked indications of when rate cuts would begin. The Bank of America revised its outlook and expects the first Fed cut in December or later. Eurozone inflation is on a clear path to the 2% target. A hint of bullish sentiment emerges in the EUR/USD forecast as the dollar takes a step back…
