Demonstrations against COVID restrictions in China have caused market uncertainty. Investors are concerned about how Beijing will react to the unrest in China. The PBOC will reduce the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 25bps. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bearish. The euro fell Monday as demonstrations against COVID restrictions in China shook financial markets. The … Continued

