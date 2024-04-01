The core PCE price index showed inflation rising by a smaller 0.3%. Markets raised the chances of a Fed rate cut in June from 57% to 68.5%. The ECB’s Yannis Stournaras called for 100 bps in interest cuts this year. Today’s EUR/USD forecast gleams with bullish optimism as the dollar weakens, triggered by the anticipated…
