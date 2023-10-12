The Fed minutes revealed a cautious approach from policymakers. The US released a mixed report on producer prices for September. ECB policymakers noted that new shocks could potentially necessitate a continuation of the tightening cycle. The EUR/USD forecast is bullish, with the dollar near a two-week low as investors digested the recent Federal Reserve meeting…
