US gross domestic product expanded at a 5.2% annualized rate in the last quarter. There is an increased likelihood of a Fed rate cut in March. German inflation data indicated a slowdown to 2.3% in November. Today’s EUR/USD forecast presents a bearish outlook as the dollar stages a comeback from its three-month lows. This reversal…

The post EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Recovers on Robust US GDP Growth appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story