US gross domestic product expanded at a 5.2% annualized rate in the last quarter. There is an increased likelihood of a Fed rate cut in March. German inflation data indicated a slowdown to 2.3% in November. Today’s EUR/USD forecast presents a bearish outlook as the dollar stages a comeback from its three-month lows. This reversal…
The post EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Recovers on Robust US GDP Growth appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Finding Bottom at 3-Month Lows - November 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Recovers on Robust US GDP Growth - November 30, 2023
- Gold Price Pause Rally by Mid-2000 After Upbeat US GDP - November 30, 2023