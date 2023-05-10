Short-dated Treasury yields increased sharply. There is unease surrounding Wednesday’s US inflation data. Speculators are holding the biggest bullish position in the euro in over two years. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bearish. The dollar extended gains on Wednesday because short-dated Treasury yields increased sharply. However, there was unease surrounding Wednesday’s US inflation data. –Are you … Continued

