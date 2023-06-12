Traders maintained caution ahead of monetary policy decisions from various central banks. The US May inflation data will be released on Tuesday. Economists anticipate the ECB to raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bullish. The dollar fell on Monday against the euro as traders maintained caution ahead of … Continued

