EUR/USD Forecast: Dovish ECB, Fed’s Hawks to Cap Bulls Above 1.16

EUR/USD gains above the 1.1600 mark after struggling for several trading sessions. ECB’s stance remains dovish, which may not allow the pair to rally further. Fed’s rate hike and tapering will keep the US dollar strong despite the recent softness. The EUR/USD forecast is temporarily bullish as the price managed to surge beyond the 1.1600 … Continued

