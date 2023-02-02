The Fed declared it had reached a turning point in its battle against inflation. The European Central Bank is anticipated to hike interest rates. Inflation in the 20 euro-using nations decreased to 8.5% in January. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bullish. The dollar fell on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve declared it had reached a … Continued

