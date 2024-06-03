Market participants are almost certain that the ECB will cut rates on Thursday. The interest rate gap between the Eurozone and the US will widen. The US core PCE price index showed an increase of 0.2% in April, slower than the previous month’s 0.3% increase. The EUR/USD forecast is bearish as investors gear up for…

The post EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Rate Cut Pressure Looms appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story