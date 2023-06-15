The European Central Bank will likely raise borrowing costs on Thursday. The US Federal Reserve recently halted a series of 10 consecutive rate hikes. Inflation in the Eurozone remains unacceptably high for the ECB. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is slightly bullish. The European Central Bank will likely raise borrowing costs on Thursday, reaching their highest level … Continued

The post EUR/USD Forecast: Economists Expect ECB to Hike by 25bps appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story