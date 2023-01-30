The Fed is anticipated to raise rates by 25 basis points. The ECB is anticipated to boost rates by 50 basis points. Concerns about a severe recession in the eurozone have gone down. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bearish. The Euro fell slightly against the dollar on Monday ahead of a flurry of central bank meetings … Continued

