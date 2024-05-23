Data showed better-than-expected PMI figures for Germany. ECB president Lagarde is very confident inflation is under control. Fed meeting minutes revealed some hawkish sentiments among policymakers. The EUR/USD forecast shows a slight bullish tilt as the euro rebounds on positive Eurozone PMI data. However, the overall bearish trend persists due to the dollar’s strength following…
