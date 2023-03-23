The US Federal Reserve appeared close to ending interest rate hikes. The Fed increased its benchmark funds rate by 25 basis points. European markets predict another 50 bps or so to go. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bullish. The dollar was under pressure on Thursday, trading near seven-week lows, after the US Federal Reserve appeared close … Continued

