EUR/USD Forecast Feb. 1-5 – Eurozone GDP, PMIs next

EUR/USD had an uneventful week, registering slight losses. There are eight events on the calendar, including eurozone GPD and PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. There was a dump of German data last week. Ifo Business Climate slowed to 90.1 in January, down from 92.1.

