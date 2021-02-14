EUR/USD gained 0.59% last week, erasing most of the losses from the previous week. There are five events on the calendar this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German industrial production stagnated in December, with a reading of zero. It was the first time in eight […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Feb. 15-19 – Euro punches above 1.21 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- EUR/USD Forecast Feb. 15-19 – Euro punches above 1.21 - February 14, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast Feb. 15-19 – Pound hits 33-mth high - February 14, 2021
- USD/CAD Forecast Feb. 15-19 – Canadian dollar gains ground - February 14, 2021