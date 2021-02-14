EUR/USD gained 0.59% last week, erasing most of the losses from the previous week. There are five events on the calendar this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German industrial production stagnated in December, with a reading of zero. It was the first time in eight […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Feb. 15-19 – Euro punches above 1.21 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story