EUR/USD slipped over 1 percent for a second straight week. There are eight events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Eurozone industrial production ended the year on a sour note, falling 2.1% in December. This was weaker than the estimate of -1.8% and […] The post EUR/USD Forecast February 17-21 – Euro Slides to 34-Month Low appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story