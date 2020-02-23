After sharp declines for two straight weeks, EUR/USD paused and had a quiet week. There are six events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German ZEW Economic Sentiment shocked investors, sliding to 8.7 points in February. This was down from 26.7 a month […] The post EUR/USD Forecast February 24-28 -Euro Dips to Lowest Level Since April 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story