EUR/USD managed to record a winning week, its first in five weeks. There are nine events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German business confidence fell unexpectedly, pointing to a weak start for the eurozone’s largest economy. The Ifo Business Climate Index fell […] The post EUR/USD Forecast February 3-7 – Fed Hint of Higher Rates Could Weigh on Euro appeared first on Forex Crunch.
