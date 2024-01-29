Elevated geopolitical tensions in the Middle East dampened risk sentiment. Recent data indicated a moderate increase in US prices for December. The US Federal Reserve will most likely keep rates unchanged on Tuesday. Today’s EUR/USD forecast revealed a subtle bearish tilt. The dollar held steady as investors carefully evaluated crucial US economic data ahead of…
