EUR/USD Forecast: Firm Yields, Omicron Push Under 1.13, Powel Eyed

Underpinned US yields push the EUR/USD down after the strongest gains on Friday. Omicron led fears to undermine the risk sentiment. Market participants eye German inflation data, Biden, and ECB’s Lagarde. The EUR/USD forecast remains mixed to bearish as the price has dropped below the key 1.1300 mark after the risk-off sentiment was triggered. The … Continued
