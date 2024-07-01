Elections in France put the far-right National Rally party in first position. ECB policymakers remain confident that inflation will reach the target. The US core PCE price index eased from the previous month. The EUR/USD forecast leans bullish as the euro rises after round one of the French elections. Meanwhile, the dollar was on the…
