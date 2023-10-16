Risk sentiment remained fragile amid the Middle East tensions. US consumer prices increased, mainly driven by an unexpected surge in rental costs. The Eurozone labor market shows no signs of weakening. Monday’s EUR/USD forecast is bearish as the dollar retained its position near a one-week high against the euro as investors avoided risk. Risk sentiment…

