The data revealed an unexpected decline in US producer prices. Current market pricing indicates a 78% probability that the US central bank will initiate rate cuts in March. Philip Lane said the ECB could start cutting rates in June. Monday’s EUR/USD forecast leaned towards optimism, driven by a weakened dollar, as investors raised their expectations…
The post EUR/USD Forecast: Investors Ramp Up Bets on Fed’s Cut appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Challenges 146.5 as Risk Remains Sour - January 18, 2024
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: ECB Hawks Alter Outlook on Fed Cuts - January 18, 2024
- EUR/USD Forecast: Investors Ramp Up Bets on Fed’s Cut - January 18, 2024