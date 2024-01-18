The data revealed an unexpected decline in US producer prices. Current market pricing indicates a 78% probability that the US central bank will initiate rate cuts in March. Philip Lane said the ECB could start cutting rates in June. Monday’s EUR/USD forecast leaned towards optimism, driven by a weakened dollar, as investors raised their expectations…

