EUR/USD made its way to higher ground in the final week of 2017. Will it continue gaining ground in 2018? Inflation data stands out as volume trading picks up once again. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. When nothing happens, euro/dollar rises. It is naturally bid. […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Jan. 1-5 2018 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast Jan. 1-5 2018 - December 29, 2017
- Forex Weekly Outlook – Jan. 1-5 2018 - December 29, 2017
- Why is Ripple going up? 3 reasons why XRP/USD rallies while the rest reel - December 29, 2017