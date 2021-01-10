EUR/USD posted gains early in the week but was unable to consolidate at these levels and was unchanged over the week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. In the eurozone, the manufacturing sector is in good shape. The German and eurozone PMIs were well into expansionary territory, […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Jan. 11-15 2021 – Euro starts the new year quietly appeared first on Forex Crunch.

