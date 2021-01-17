EUR/USD suffered its worst week since October, with losses of 1.1%. There are five events on the calendar, including the ECB rate decision and PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence punched into positive territory in January, with a reading of 1.3. This […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Jan. 18-22 2021 – Euro slides as US dollar shows strength appeared first on Forex Crunch.

