EUR/USD recorded a fourth straight losing week and fell close to the symbolic 1.10 level. There are seven events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German economic expectations rose sharply in January, to 26.7, up from 10.7 in December. This was the highest […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Jan. 27-31 – Euro Falls to 7-Week Low appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story