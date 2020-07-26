EUR/USD jumped 2% last week, as the pair climbed to highest level since September 2018. There are five events in the upcoming week, including eurozone and German inflation. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. EU leaders defied many of the naysayers after marathon talks, hammered out a deal […] The post EUR/USD Forecast July 27-31 – Euro soars to 22-mth high appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story