EUR/USD posted sharp losses last week, falling close to 1.0%. There are 8 events on the schedule. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. The ECB held the course on interest rates, with the main refinancing rate remaining at 0.0%. However, Mario Draghi dampened sentiment towards the euro, […] The post EUR/USD Forecast July 29-Aug. 2 – Euro slips to 1.11 as ECB says more easing ahead appeared first on Forex Crunch.

