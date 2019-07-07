EUR/USD had its worst week since early August, as the pair declined by 1.2% and dropped close to the 1.12 line. There are 8 events this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. The eurozone manufacturing sector continues to contract, as indicated by German and the eurozone […] The post EUR/USD Forecast July 8-12 – Euro slides as manufacturing PMIs point to contraction appeared first on Forex Crunch.

