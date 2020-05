EUR/USD continues to rally, as the pair broke above the 1.10 level. The upcoming week has six events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. France and Germany posted dismal numbers for first-quarter GDP. Germany’s economy fell by 2.2%, while French GDP plunged by 5.2 percent. German CPI […] The post EUR/USD Forecast June 1-5 – Euro Jumps Close to 2 Percent appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story