EUR/USD rebounded nicely last week, gaining 1.4%. Traders should be prepared for another busy week, with the release of German and eurozone inflation numbers, as well as German business and consumer confidence data. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. The euro managed to post strong gains, decided […] The post EUR/USD Forecast June 24-28 – Euro joins bandwagon, climbs on broad U.S. dollar weakness appeared first on Forex Crunch.
