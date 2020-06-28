EUR/USD posted small gains last week. There are seven events in the upcoming week, including inflation and PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. There was some good news from manufacturing and services, as the initial estimates for June all showed improvement. French Services PMI improved to […] The post EUR/USD Forecast June 29-July 3 – Euro Stays Close to 1.12 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story