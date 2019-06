EUR/USD posted slight losses last week. It’s a busy week, including PMIs, consumer inflation and the ECB rate decision. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Voters in 28 EU countries went to the polls in an election for the European parliament. The results were dramatic, as far-right […] The post EUR/USD Forecast June 3-7 – Investors await PMIs, ECB rate decision appeared first on Forex Crunch.

