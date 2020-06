EUR/USD continues to rally and gained over 1.6 percent last week. There are six events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Key sectors of the eurozone continue to struggle. French Manufacturing PMI came in at 40.6, while the eurozone, German and Spanish indices […] The post EUR/USD Forecast June 8-12 – Euro Rally Continues Despite Covid-19 Woes appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story